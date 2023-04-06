New Suit - Employment

The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday in Nevada District Court over alleged disability-based discrimination. According to the complaint, the defendant fired a casino host with Stage IV colon cancer on the grounds that his colostomy bag threatened other employees' health. The suit also accuses the defendant of refusing to allow a table dealer with back pain and sciatica to work the Craps table instead of the Blackjack table. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00510, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. DTG Las Vegas LLC et al.

Government

April 06, 2023, 5:24 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Dtg Las Vegas Manager, LLC

Dtg Las Vegas, LLC

Fifth Street Gaming, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA