New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Clean Harbors, a provider of hazardous waste disposal, Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of withdrawing a conditional offer of employment and refusing to hire an applicant because of his disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03304, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Clean Harbors Industrial Services, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 27, 2022, 12:00 PM