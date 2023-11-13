Who Got The Work

Catherine A. Miller of Akerman has entered an appearance for Alliance Ground International LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Sept. 29 in Illinois Northern District Court by United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a deaf job applicant who claims that he was not offered a position at the defendant's O’Hare Airport warehouse facility due to the defendant's belief that his deafness rendered him unable to perform the job safely. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-14302, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Alliance Ground International LLC.

November 13, 2023, 6:51 AM

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Alliance Ground International LLC

Akerman

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA