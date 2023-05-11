New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Aged Artisans LLC, doing business as Square Barrels, Altres Inc. and Surfeit Group LLC Thursday in Hawaii District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action accuses the defendants of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment for gay men on the basis of gender and sexual orientation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00208, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Aged Artisans LLC.

Government

May 11, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Los Angeles

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Aged Artisans LLC

Altres, Inc.

Does 1-5 Inclusive

Surfeit Group LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination