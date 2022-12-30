US Courts Divided: 11th Circuit Breaks Precedent on Transgen...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeal became the first appellate court on Friday to rule in favor of a policy that limits transgender students' bathroom access. U.S. Eleventh Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa ruled that separating bathrooms by gender, such as defendants, St. Johns County school board, did in this case, conforms with the U.S. Constitution and federal nondiscrimination laws, which apply to public schools. "The bathroom policy clears the hurdle of intermediate scrutiny and because the bathroom policy does not discriminate against transgender students," Lagoa, appointed in 2019, ruled.

December 30, 2022, 5:20 PM