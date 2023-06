News From Law.com

A long-running contract dispute between a Portuguese power plant company and the nation of Angola has ended with another affirmation of the southwest African nation's legal system. The latest ruling, this time out of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is good news for the Republic of Angola as it works to rebound from the international COVID-19 pandemic and welcome more business investment.

June 21, 2023, 1:27 PM

