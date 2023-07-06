US Companies Are Only Starting to Look at Worst-Case Scenari...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's Inadmissible feature is a regular Q&A series with Washington, D.C., legal professionals. The interviews take a short, to-the-point look at strategic risk mitigation at the intersection of law and politics led by professionals in the nation's capital. In this edition, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer senior international policy advisor and former Ambassador to Brazil Thomas A. Shannon Jr. discusses the national security implications regarding China reportedly opening a spying base in Cuba.

Government

July 06, 2023, 9:30 AM

nature of claim: /