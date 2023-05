New Suit - Real Property

US Bank filed a complaint for quiet title Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action, brought by Doonan, Graves & Longoria, targets Robert Bryant, Jennifer J. Earl and Park West Bank and Trust Co. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11082, U.S. Bank Trust National Association v. Earl et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank Trust National Association

Plaintiffs

Doonan, Graves, Longoria, LLC

defendants

Jennifer J Earl

Park West Bank and Trust Company

Robert Bryant

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property