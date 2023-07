New Suit - Real Property

Capital One Financial and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in Rhode Island District Court. The court case was brought by Demerle Hoeger LLP on behalf of U.S. Bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00277, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of Cabana Series V Trust v. Willcutt et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 06, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of Cabana Series V Trust

Demerle Hoeger, LLP

defendants

Capital One Bank

Cach LLC

Petro Holding Inc., d/b/a Petro Heat

Portfolio Recovery Associates

Robert D. Willcutt

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action