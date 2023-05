Removed To Federal Court

The Steffens Law Firm removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Archi Trust LLC, Brighton Lakes Community Association Inc. and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Diaz Anselmo & Associates on behalf of US Bank Trust. The case is 6:23-cv-00932, U.S. Bank Trust N.A. v. Mai et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank Trust N.A.

defendants

Archi Trust, LLC

Brighton Lakes Community Association, Inc.

Paul Mai

Thao Hoang

Tracy Nguyen

Windward Green Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action