New Suit - Contract

U.S. Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Clearwater Cay Community Development District on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid real estate development bonds, was filed by Burr & Forman. The case is 8:23-cv-00835, U.S. Bank Trust Co. N.A. v. Clearwater Cay Community Development District et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, a national banking association, in its capacity as Trustee pursuant to the Indenture herein referenced

Burr & Forman

defendants

Board Of Supervisors Clearwater Cay Community Development District

Clearwater Cay Community Development District

Donald Dwyer

Patrick O'Malley, SR.

Steven Whitehurst

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract