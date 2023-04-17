New Suit - Contract
U.S. Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Clearwater Cay Community Development District on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid real estate development bonds, was filed by Burr & Forman. The case is 8:23-cv-00835, U.S. Bank Trust Co. N.A. v. Clearwater Cay Community Development District et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 17, 2023, 6:08 PM
Plaintiffs
- U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, a national banking association, in its capacity as Trustee pursuant to the Indenture herein referenced
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Board Of Supervisors Clearwater Cay Community Development District
- Clearwater Cay Community Development District
- Donald Dwyer
- Patrick O'Malley, SR.
- Steven Whitehurst
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract