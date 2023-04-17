New Suit - Contract

U.S. Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Clearwater Cay Community Development District on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid real estate development bonds, was filed by Burr & Forman. The case is 8:23-cv-00835, U.S. Bank Trust Co. N.A. v. Clearwater Cay Community Development District et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 6:08 PM

