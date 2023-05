New Suit

US Bank sued TD Bank on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by the Ginzburg Law Firm and Messerli & Kramer, arises from a dispute over an allegedly counterfeit check. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02574, U.S. Bank N.A. v. TD Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

The Ginzburg Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

TD Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract