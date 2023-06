Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, accuses Pacific Life of failing to pay life insurance benefits to US Bank, acting in its role as securities intermediary. The case is 8:23-cv-01020, U.S. Bank National Association v. Pacific Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

June 10, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank National Association

defendants

Pacific Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute