New Suit

US Bank sued Sue L. Betres and Nassau Life Insurance Company Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks to compel payment of a $6 million death benefit, was filed by ArentFox Schiff and the PetrickLaw Group. The suit contends that the death benefit belongs to US Bank, as securities intermediary, but Sue L. Betres claims that the policy was purportedly purchased with marital funds and is a marital asset. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01613, U.S. Bank National Association v. Nassau Life Insurance Company et al.