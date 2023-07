New Suit - Contract

US Bank Equipment Finance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Darcy & Devassy, targets Millan's Stone Corp. and Edith Roa. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04690, U.S. Bank National Association v. Millan's Stone, Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

Darcy & Devassy PC

defendants

Edith Roa

Millan's Stone, Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract