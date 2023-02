New Suit - Contract

US Bank sued Ivs Express Inc., Ivica Markovic and Markovic Transportation Inc. Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Darcy & Devassy, contends that the defendants breached its guaranty by failing to make all payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00068, U.S. Bank National Association v. Markovic Transportation Inc. et al.