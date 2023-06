New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Office of Sandy McCorquodale and Messerli & Kramer on behalf of US Bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00668, U.S. Bank, National Association v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Sandy Mccorquodale, P.C.

Messerli Kramer

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract