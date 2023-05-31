New Suit - Contract

US Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court for claims pursuant to an equipment financing agreement. The court action, which seeks more than $123,259 in allegedly outstanding payments, takes aim against Rhonda Green, doing business as All Smiles Dental Care. The lawsuit was brought by Darcy & Devassy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01870, U.S. Bank National Association v. Green.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

Darcy & Devassy, PC

defendants

Rhonda N. Green

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract