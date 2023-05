New Suit - Real Property

US Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in Maine District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Doonan, Graves & Longoria, targets Erin K. Colby and Jacob N. Colby. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00205, US Bank National Association v. Colby et al.

Plaintiffs

US Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

Doonan, Graves & Longoria LLC

defendants

Erin K Colby

Jacob N Colby

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action