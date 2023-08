New Suit - Real Property

Ballard Spahr filed a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of U.S. Bank NA. The complaint pursues claims against Broome County Industrial Development Agency, Chenango Place, LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00928, U.S. Bank National Association v. Chenango Place, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 9:56 AM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Abraham Gross

Broome County Industrial Development Agency

Chenango Place, LLC

Rachel Schiff

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action