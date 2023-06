New Suit

US Bank sued Central Bank & Trust on Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly fraudulent check, was brought by the DelCotto Law Group. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00189, U.S. Bank N.A. v. Central Bank & Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Delcotto Law Group PLLC

defendants

Central Bank & Trust Co.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract