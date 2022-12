New Suit

US Bank sued Duane C. Beedle and Julie A. Beedle Thursday in Maine District Court over a foreclosure action. The court case was filed by Doonan, Graves & Longoria. Citibank and FIA Card Services are named as parties-in-interest. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00399, US Bank National Association v. Beedle et al.