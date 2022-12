Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, which arises from a disputed claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by Shipman & Goodwin on behalf of US Bank. The case is 3:22-cv-01645, U.S. Bank, National Association, solely as Securities Intermediary v. Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.