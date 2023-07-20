New Suit - Real Property

Perkins Coie filed a foreclosure lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of U.S. Bank. The suit targets 262 East Fordham Realty LLC, Haim Chera and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06246, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C10 v. 262 East Fordham Realty LLC et al.

Real Estate

July 20, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C10

Plaintiffs

Perkins Coie

defendants

262 East Fordham Realty LLC

Evolution Elevator & Escalator Corp.

Haim Chera

John Does Nos. 1-25

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action