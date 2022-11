Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Fidelity National Financial, a provider of title insurance, to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Wright Finlay & Zak on behalf of US Bank, seeks a declaration that Fidelity has a duty to defend and indemnify US Bank in an underlying foreclosure lawsuit. The case is 2:22-cv-01905, U.S. Bank, N.A. v. Fidelity National Title Insurance Company.