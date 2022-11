New Suit

US Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Joan C. Cozzone and Michael M. Cozzone Jr. on Tuesday in Maine District Court. The suit was brought by Doonan Graves & Longoria. Discover Bank, Wells Fargo and other financial institutions are also named as parties-in-interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00357, US Bank N.A. v. Cozzone et al.