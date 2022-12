Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Casualty and Emcor Facilities Services to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by SBH Legal on behalf of U.S. Bancorp, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 3:22-cv-01962, U.S. Bancorp v. Emcor Facilities Services Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2022, 8:32 PM