The current U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra has left the Biden administration to rejoin Winston & Strawn as a partner, the firm confirmed Tuesday. Julissa Reynoso PantaleĆ³n, the first woman to hold the ambassadorship, will join the Am Law 100 firm's New York office in its litigation department. Reynoso previously worked at the firm as a litigation and international arbitration partner from June 2017 to December 2020.

July 16, 2024, 7:00 AM