Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday against Airbus Americas Customer Services to Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which alleges improper termination of service agreement, was filed by Krinzman, Huss, Lubetsky, Feldman & Hotte on behalf of US Security Counsel, a security services company for residential and commercial properties. The case is 1:23-cv-21505, U.S. Alliance Management Corp. d/b/a U.S. Security v. Airbus Americas Customer Services Inc. f/k/a Airbus Service Company Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

April 21, 2023, 1:32 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Alliance Management Corp. d/b/a U.S. Security

defendants

Airbus Americas Customer Services, Inc. f/k/a Airbus Service Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract