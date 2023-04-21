Lawyers at Burr & Forman removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday against Airbus Americas Customer Services to Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which alleges improper termination of service agreement, was filed by Krinzman, Huss, Lubetsky, Feldman & Hotte on behalf of US Security Counsel, a security services company for residential and commercial properties. The case is 1:23-cv-21505, U.S. Alliance Management Corp. d/b/a U.S. Security v. Airbus Americas Customer Services Inc. f/k/a Airbus Service Company Inc.
Aerospace & Defense
April 21, 2023, 1:32 PM