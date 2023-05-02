Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mansour Gavin on Tuesday removed a malpractice and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alliant Insurance Services and Philip E. Reischman to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Calfee Halter & Griswold and Pelini Campbell & Ricard on behalf of U.S. Acute Care Solutions, accuses the defendant of failing to procure medical malpractice insurance with a three-year rate and renewal guarantee as promised, forcing the plaintiff to buy replacement coverage at a cost of over $6 million. The case is 5:23-cv-00901, U.S. Acute Care Solutions LLC v. Alliant Insurance Services Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Acute Care Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

Pelini, Campbell & Williams - North Canton

defendants

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

Philip Reischman

defendant counsels

Mansour Gavin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute