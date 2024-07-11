U.S. 5th Circuit Questions Order on Electioneering Near Poll...

News From Law.com

Total bans on electioneering in or near a voting site is constitutional, but a federal appeals court debated a regulation complying with state law that allows limited electioneering. The case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concerns a regulation adopted by the Palo Pinto County Commissioners Court after a disturbance occurred at a polling precinct during the March 5 primary that nearly led to a physical altercation between electioneers, resulted in voter intimidation and required police interdiction.

July 11, 2024, 4:53 PM