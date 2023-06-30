Removed To Federal Court

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles on Friday removed a data breach class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the defendant failed to properly safeguard individuals’ sensitive data, resulting in a data breach between January 2022 and December 2022. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-05206, Ursery v. Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

Government

June 30, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Ursery

defendants

Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims