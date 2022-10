New Suit - Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of URS Mallory Corners. The complaint accuses Everything Ice Inc. of failing to make rental payments pursuant to an executed lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00848, Urs Mallory Corners, LLC v. EI-MCP, LLC et al.

Real Estate

October 19, 2022, 5:21 AM