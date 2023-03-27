Who Got The Work

Richard C. McCrea Jr. and Jennifer W. Corinis of Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for Halifax Staffing Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Feb. 10 in Florida Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a board-certified family physician and cancer survivor, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for reduced hours. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:23-cv-00239, Urrutia-Potter v. Halifax Staffing, Inc.

Business Services

March 27, 2023, 5:42 AM

