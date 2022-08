New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Clif Bar & Company was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court over labeling of the company's Clif Blok Energy Chews. The complaint, filed by Bursor & Fisher, claims that Clif Bar misleads customers into believing the energy snack contains more caffeine than it actually provides. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04900, Uribe et al v. Clif Bar & Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 26, 2022, 7:43 PM