Urgent Need for Clarity: Mass Tort Defendant Presses Superio...

A defendant in one of Philadelphia's largest mass tort programs is urging the state Superior Court to address uncertainty left by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 ruling on Pennsylvania's consent by registration statute. North Carolina-based Syngenta Crop Protection asserted in an April 26 filing that a flurry of new lawsuits in the Philadelphia mass tort over weedkiller Paraquat "confirms the urgent need for clarity concerning the constitutional and jurisdictional questions left in Mallory's wake."

April 30, 2024, 2:25 PM

