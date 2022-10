Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Aramark Services Inc., a food, facilities and uniform services provider, to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat on behalf of Narely Urena, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting time off for spinal fusion surgery. The case is 1:22-cv-08467, Urena v. Aramark Services, Inc.

Business Services

October 05, 2022, 4:17 AM