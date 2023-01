Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against NFI Industries and Eligio Lopez to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Diefer Law Group on behalf of Karina Camacho Urbina. The case is 5:23-cv-00061, Urbina v. NFI Management Services LLC et al.

California

January 13, 2023, 4:34 PM