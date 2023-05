Removed To Federal Court

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Taft Stettinius & Hollister removed a product liability lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings and other defendants to Maryland District Court on Monday. The complaint, concerning a shoulder replacement system, was filed by attorney Dennis F. O'Brien Esq. and Baumohl Hamburg LLC on behalf of Andrew Urbanowski. The case is 1:23-cv-01212, Urbanowski v. Biomet, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 08, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Urbanowski

defendants

Biomet Orthopedics, LLC

Biomet, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Biomet Manufacturing, LLC

Biomet U.S. Reconstruction, LLC

Mercy Medical Center, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims