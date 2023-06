Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Toyota Motor and affiliates to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Robert Bruce Snow PA on behalf of Barbara Urban, who allegedly sustained injuries after her 2010 Toyota Sienna spontaneously disengaged out of ‘park’ mode. The case is 8:23-cv-01327, Urban v. Toyota Motor Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 14, 2023, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Urban

defendants

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims