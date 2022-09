New Suit - Contract

Butler Snow filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Urban Edge Network. The suit takes aim at Webber Marketing and Consulting for allegedly inducing the plaintiff to enter into a fraudulent contract purporting to award certain television broadcasting rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02021, Urban Edge Network, Inc. v. Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC.

Telecommunications

September 12, 2022, 7:58 PM