Urban Echo Energy sued Bank of America on Friday in Maryland District Court for allegedly taking possession of $5.1 billion in bank drafts. According to the complaint, the plaintiff intended to use the bank drafts as evidence of Urban Echo’s financial condition in a planned purchase of the National Football League team the Washington Commanders. The suit, filed by Martin Law Group, alleges that the defendant refused to deposit bank drafts on behalf of the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01330, Urban Echo Energy, LLC v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 4:15 PM

