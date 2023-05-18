New Suit - Patent

Crusoe Energy Systems, which makes 'Digital Flare Mitigation' technology for connecting crypto-mining systems to stranded natural gas sources, was sued for patent infringement on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by DLA Piper on behalf of Upstream Data Inc., alleges that the defendant's technology infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01252, Upstream Data Inc. v. Crusoe Energy Systems LLC.

Fintech

May 18, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Upstream Data Inc.

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Crusoe Energy Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims