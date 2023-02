Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Moore & Van Allen on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against UTC Holdings 1 LLC and UTC Holdings 2 LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on behalf of Upstate Trade Center Property Owner LP. The case is 6:23-cv-00717, Upstate Trade Center Property Owner LP v. UTC Holdings 1 LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 23, 2023, 11:50 AM