Lucas D. Garber of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick has entered an appearance for Darren R. Pearson d/b/a Upstate Plumbing Service in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 9 in South Carolina District Court by Tonnsen Bach LLC and Steven Leblanc LLC on behalf of Upstate Plumbing Inc., pursues claims against Pearson for the ongoing use of the 'Upstate Plumbing' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain, is 7:23-cv-00557, Upstate Plumbing Inc v. Pearson.
March 23, 2023, 7:44 AM