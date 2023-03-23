Who Got The Work

Lucas D. Garber of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick has entered an appearance for Darren R. Pearson d/b/a Upstate Plumbing Service in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 9 in South Carolina District Court by Tonnsen Bach LLC and Steven Leblanc LLC on behalf of Upstate Plumbing Inc., pursues claims against Pearson for the ongoing use of the 'Upstate Plumbing' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain, is 7:23-cv-00557, Upstate Plumbing Inc v. Pearson.

Business Services

March 23, 2023, 7:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Upstate Plumbing Inc

Plaintiffs

Tonnsen Bach LLC

Steven Leblanc LLC

defendants

Darren R Pearson

defendant counsels

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims