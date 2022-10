Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management and Midland Funding to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, alleging violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by attorney Eugene D. Frank Esq. on behalf of Sherry Upsher. The case is 2:22-cv-01448, Upsher v. Midland Credit Management, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 6:03 PM