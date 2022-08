News From Law.com

Freight transportation company XPO Logistics has hired United Parcel Service (UPS) veteran Jeff Firestone to serve as the chief legal officer of RXO, a truck-brokerage division it plans to spin off into a separate public company late this year. Firestone has spent more than two decades at Sandy Springs-based UPS, most recently serving as deputy general counsel, regulatory compliance and risk. Before that, he was with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Connecticut

August 26, 2022, 11:31 AM