Steadfast Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for disputed property damage claims, was brought by Cantrell Law Group on behalf of Upper Room Bible Church Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03490, Upper Room Bible Church, Inc. et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al.

September 27, 2022, 6:01 AM