New Suit - Trademark

Baker & Hostetler filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Texas Cancer Specialists. The suit targets competitor Texas Cancer Institute, also doing business as Texas Cancer Specialists. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00076, UPNT Cancer, LLC d/b/a Texas Cancer Specialists v. Texas Cancer Institute PLLC.

Health Care

January 24, 2023, 6:55 PM