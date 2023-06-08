New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and Travelers Indemnity Company Of Connecticut were sued Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by London Fischer LLP on behalf of Upland Specialty Insurance Co., seeks a declaration stating that Travelers has a duty to indemnify an injury due to an alleged fall from a certain height that was sustained by a subcontractor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04237, Upland Specialty Insurance Company v. Travelers Indemnity Company Of Connecticut.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 2:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Upland Specialty Insurance Company

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Indemnity Company Of Connecticut

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute